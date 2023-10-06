2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards recap. This is what the event was like

This Thursday, all eyes will be on Beso Pluma, the most nominated Mexican artist for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 21 nods and 11 categories including Artist of the Year, Composer of the Year and Regional Mexican Album of the Year.

This ceremony, which has been celebrated since 1994, has adopted different styles over time and many musicians have walked its red carpet. Nearly 30 years after the first award, these are the most awarded artists in the awards’ history Latin music board.

Enrique Iglesias

He is the most awarded artist in the history of the awards with a total of 48 awards. He won the first prize in 1996 with his self-titled album. One of them was the distinction as the best Latin artist of all time.

Shakira

The Colombian artist has won 41 awards in total, is the most awarded woman, and tonight is expected to be one of the most awarded.

The singer-songwriter was once again named one of the most nominated artists in several categories, including songs like “Monotonía” and “TQG” with Karol G and “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Argentine producer Bzrp, who broke four records In the Guinness Book of Records.

This is shaping up to be a good night for the Colombian as she just received four Billboard Awards for “Copa vaca”, “TQG”, “Acróstico” and “Te Felicito”.

