How many awards did Shakira win at the Latin Billboard 2023 ceremony? | mix up

Watsco Center in Coral Gables Miami, Florida (USA) was the scene of the 30th Annual Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, and this year, Shakira emerged as one of the favorites with her 12 nominations. In addition to competing in five TQG Song Awards, she was also a finalist for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist; In addition to the award for Song of the Year, Latin Air Play for “Monotonía” and Latin Pop Song of the Year for “BZRP music session, vol 53”, in addition to “Bizarrap”, which is also in the running for the award for Song of the Year in sales. prize. How many statues did the Colombian singer manage to take home?

Shakira She is one of the most famous and important Latin artists in the history of music, having won countless awards throughout her career and breaking records for her songs being reproduced on various platforms. In fact, the “Acróstico” singer has 41 Billboard Awards, including 36 Billboard Latin Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards.

The success of her songs led to the Colombian being nominated in 12 categories at the 2023 edition of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, bested only by Beso Bluma (21 nominations), Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera (15 nominations) and compatriot Karol G (13 nominations); However, on this occasion, the Barranquilla native received two awards Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist And Latin Pop Song of the Year by “Buzra Music Sessions, Volume 53”.

It is worth noting that Billboard Awards 2023 It was officially broadcast by Telemundo and Telemundo Internacional for Latin America and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, they can be seen on cable channel Universo and on Peacock.

Shakira at Latin Music Week 2023

In an interview last Wednesday, October 4 at the Faena Forum as part of Billboard Latin Music Week 2023, Shakira spoke about her current state of mind, her creative process, her history as one of the most successful artists on the Billboard charts and what’s to come. The Colombian singer, who has had huge success with her latest single, feels inspired and wants to keep making music.

Shakira admitted that she was “very inspired” and “wanted” to go into the studio to record. For her, the formula served as a “catharsis” that helped her “get out of the mud” after her separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, the father of her two youngest children. She also thanked her fans for their support, who continued to support her even during her time in Barcelona, ​​which she described as “practically being alone” and from which she moved to now live in Miami.

The Colombian artist is experiencing a moment of great professional and personal success. translator pile She is inspired and eager to continue making music – whether in English or our language – and is proud to live in a time where she can prioritize “What really matters and what doesn’t matter so much”In addition to emphasizing this “Nowadays, singing in Spanish is the coolest thing.”

How many awards has Shakira won at the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The Colombian artist has 12 nominations for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards:

The Colombian artist has 12 nominations for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards:

Shakira nomination category a result Hot Latin Songs of the Year nominated "Hot Latin Songs" is the vocal collaboration of the year nominated Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, female nominated Song of the Year, Latin Airplay of "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" nominated Song of the Year, Latin Airplay for "TQG" nominated Song of the Year, Latin Airplay of "Monotonía" nominated Song of the Year, Sales of "Zarba Music Sessions, Volume 53" nominated Song of the Year, sales for "TQG" nominated Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist winner Latin Pop Song of the Year by TQG nominated Latin Pop Song of the Year for "Zarba Music Sessions, Volume 53" winner Tropical Song of the Year for "Monotonía" nominated

