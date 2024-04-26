April 26, 2024

Half of Americans Support Mass Deportation of Immigrants | AlMomento.net

Winston Hale April 26, 2024 2 min read

WASHINGTON.- Half of Americans (51%) support mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, according to a survey released Thursday by the Axios portal.

Reports suggest that there is considerable popular support for former President Donald Trump's (2017-2021) tough immigration plans. November election.

The survey indicated that 51% of Americans would support mass deportation plans, with Republicans (68%) supporting the measure more than Democrats (42%) and Independents (46%).

There are significant differences by racial group, with 56% of whites in favor, compared to 45% of Latinos and 40% of African Americans.

Differences between generations are even greater. Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) support mass deportation (60%), followed by Generation X (1965-1981) with 53% support.

In contrast, younger generations show less support, with 48% of Millennials (born in the early 1980s to late 1990s) and only 35% of Generation Z (born in the late 1990s or early 2000s).

Another Trump immigration proposal, removing the right to birthright citizenship on US soil, also has significant support among Americans.

30% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans agree to end this constitutional provision that guarantees citizenship to children born in the United States regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The Axios survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, is based on a sample of 6,251 US adults who were consulted online between March 29 and 31, April 5 and 7 and April 12 and 14, 2024.

The data has a margin of error of 1.5 percent at the 95% confidence level.

