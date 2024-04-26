China: Beijing warns US not to cross its “red lines”.

image source, Reuters title, Anthony Blinken and Wang Yi at a meeting in Beijing.

3 hours

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken against crossing the Asian power's “red lines”.

Wang broke the news to Blingen this Friday during a meeting between the two foreign ministers in Beijing.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the US to “Partners, not competitors“.

Beijing is making “coherent” demands and “always advocates mutual respect for fundamental interests,” the Chinese foreign minister told his US counterpart.

Challenges and “Red Lines”

“America Do not interfere in China's internal affairs“China's development should not be suppressed and Beijing's 'red lines' should not be crossed regarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests,” Wang said.

He noted that relations between China and the United States have begun to stabilize, although they are still being tested by “negative factors.”

“Negative factors in relations (between US and China) continue to intensify and increaseAnd these relationships face all kinds of obstacles,” Wang said.

“China's legitimate rights to development are being unfairly suppressed and our fundamental interests are being challenged,” he added.

The Chinese foreign minister did not specify specific issues when referring to “red lines” or “challenges”.

At the moment, the two superpowers maintain key differences over issues of sovereignty in the South China Sea, US support for the Taiwanese government and human rights abuses in China.

Try to improve relationships

image source, Good pictures title, Blinken advocated improving relations.

Blinken, for his part, was more cautious in his statements. See also Russia has warned the US that it is monitoring the movement of F-16 fighter jets

In his view, Beijing and Washington have a shared responsibility in developing bilateral relations “Diplomacy in Action”.

At the same time, he said he would speak clearly and directly about the differences between the two countries to avoid miscalculations in the relationship he described as “the most important in the world”.

Earlier this week, when Washington approved the latest foreign aid package, some differences between the two governments became apparent. Military aid to Taiwan.

This prompted sharp criticism from Beijing, which said Washington's actions were a “serious violation of the one-China policy”.

Blinken's arrival in China comes days after the United States passed a law banning TikTok from operating in the North American country if Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn't sell the application within nine months.

After a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister this Friday, Anthony Blinken met with President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president pointed out that the two countries should be “partners, not rivals”. Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation for mutual benefit “Three Basic Principles” of US-China Relations.

Analysts see the US president's visit as important in efforts to boost dialogue and diplomacy between the two countries, despite differences on a range of issues that have distanced Beijing and Washington.