China: Beijing warns US not to cross its “red lines”.

April 26, 2024

image source, Reuters

title, Anthony Blinken and Wang Yi at a meeting in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken against crossing the Asian power's “red lines”.

Wang broke the news to Blingen this Friday during a meeting between the two foreign ministers in Beijing.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the US to “Partners, not competitors“.

Beijing is making “coherent” demands and “always advocates mutual respect for fundamental interests,” the Chinese foreign minister told his US counterpart.

