Hondurans arriving by train in Juárez wade through the Rio Grande

A thousand migrants arrived in the Mexican city of Juárez this week on a train dubbed 'The Beast', wading through 10 kilometers of the Rio Grande that forms the border between Juárez and El Paso, Texas. Towards America.

They rescue many Hondurans in the Rio Grande on the border with the United States

Luis Ortiz arrived on the 'ship from Venezuela this week.beast', was the means of transporting goods across the country, and many of the emigrants used to transport themselves from southern Mexico, immediately towards the Rio Grande.

“The problem here is that they don't see us passing by any way. They tell us to go to door 45, but we can't go to door 45 because that door is very dangerous because there are cartels and there are many children and women here, and they take us there. They are going to kidnap,” Ortiz told EFE while walking to the side Bravo River.

The nomads who reach this place do so without blankets, so there are no camps like in other parts of the border.

All the while, groups of people, including entire families, can be seen trying to cross back and forth along the 10 kilometers of the Rio Grande on the border between Juárez and El Paso.

“(The authorities) don't want to help us (…) even if it leads us to a certain path. They're keeping us without water, they're dehydrating us completely, so we're going to be here until we give up the resistance, to see if we can go to America,” Ortiz said.

The thousands of migrants who have arrived in recent days are unlikely to find a border effectively sealed with physical barriers and multiple monitors by Mexico and the United States, he said.