Salma Hayek taught us how to wear a corset in the fall to show off a wasp waist

Salma Hayek is once again giving us an important fashion lesson, and this time she announced some of the trends we’ll find in the coming weeks, so get inspired by her tailored outfits; The perfect outfit for an instant wasp waist. We love how it looks!

When we thought these vintage outfits were a summer thing, celebrities remind us that they’re fallible during the fall/winter season. Don’t forget that betting on versatile clothing that you can wear all year round is the best investment for your pocket.

Related news

Salma Hayek presents a blouse that gives a flat tummy

The Mexican actress posted on her Instagram a picture of a leather corset that made us fall in love. For this occasion, she chose clothes with transparent membranes on the chest and skin on the abdomen, which organize the waist very well. We love how it looks!

Salma Hayek presents a blouse that gives a flat tummy. Photo: IG

How do you wear a corset in the fall, like Salma Hayek?

The first thing you should know is that this classic trend is coming back stronger than ever, so we’ll find it on top of T-shirts, skinny blouses, or under coats. Our recommendation is that you dare wear a textured version and serious colors like wine, green, red, or black.

Did you like the corset outfit that Salma Hayek used to have such a specific silhouette? We’ll be testing this idea very soon.