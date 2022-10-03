Ivy Queen on Bad Bunny: “She’s Number One Because The Loaded Heart Is Formidable”

“Queen of Reggaeton” Ivy Quinn thanked fellow countrywoman Bad Bunny for the opportunity to perform as a guest artist at her two concerts this weekend in Los Angeles.

“If there is one thing I will not allow, it is that they talk to me about this gentleman who has done more than many in this urban genre for me. The respect he always treats me with and actions speak for themselves. He is number one because this loaded heart is enormous. It was a closing His US tour with his fans and my fans is kbron to experience that experience. Thank you Benito for everything!”, also said the well-known “Diva del reggaeton” on her Instagram account.

Bad Bunny performed his vocals Friday and Saturday in front of a full house at Sofi Stadium, with a seating capacity of 70,000 people.

On Friday, Ivy Queen appeared wearing a star, Puerto Rican colors, and bunny ears.

These were the last two shows of Bad Bunny’s “Most Exciting World Tour” in the United States. The artist will take a few weeks off to continue, starting October 21, his tour of the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.