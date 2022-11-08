Carol G wears a suit, impressing everyone with her perfect figure

Carol J A successful North American tour culminated in 30 shows, many of which were sold out. in your official account Instagram The red-haired singer shared a bunch of photos and videos along with a little summary of that amazing tour.

Together with multimedia materials Carol J He added a description that reads as follows: “Honestly, summing up everything I wanted to say in one comment is impossible…#$TreaPLoveTour is over. The energy I felt in each of the places I’ve been is huge, beautiful and so powerful. I can say that every one of the people living the experience Every night, they come out with a full heart, content, happy and motivated, including me! I’ve lived the past two months in the most intense and mindful way I’ve ever given…33 US-Canada shows, 33 SOLD OUTS shows and over half a million people having fun together as Never before, whole families, children, adults, old people, all dancing and enjoying life in the same place… the most beautiful crowd, the one who sings the most, the one who dances the most, the most screams, the most special… I loved the costumes, the flowers, And the little gifts, and the streamers, the times they wouldn’t let me sing because they yelled nice things at me, and the times they made me weep with love and cried with me. And the happiness that every one radiates in that place.”

Carol G is currently 31 years old.

The message shared by the song’s translator “The catwoman” Proceed as follows: “Thanks to God for the conviction he has always placed in my soul, for all the people who worked with me day and night to make this dream possible, for the artists who accompanied me during the tour and made the show shine even more with the audience and the wonderful staff who live with me day in and day out: we enjoy life as children but we work Like machines that’s why and more I love you! (Thank you for coming up on stage to celebrate with me).”

Lengthy advertisement made by Carol J In social networks, it turned out as follows: “I dedicate this to my home ??????????????? with me and ready to work tirelessly with an open heart to receive more blessings!! I love you so well 13.”

Looking at the pictures, you can see Carol J She wears a leather jumpsuit that not only shows off her gorgeous beauty but also shows off her perfect figure. The post published by the Medellin-born girl currently has more than three million reactions between likes and messages praising the beauty of her appearance today.