Take a deep breath before you see what Dr. Polo looks like from a closed bag of facial hair.

Anna Maria Polopopularly known as Dr. PoloShe is one of the most popular figures among the Latin American audience. Regardless of the social class or age group of whomever asks, the phenomenon of the television program “Case closedLike a name and a face Doctor Anna Maria Polo It is one of the easiest ways to be recognized by the general public.

The program is now known asCase closed‘, in its beginnings in 2001, was originally called ‘Husbands’ Room’ and Dr. Polo I interfered with problems that only affected couples. The show’s success was so great that the producers noted that by focusing solely on the couple’s problems, the issues to be dealt with were very limited and the producer tended to repeat itself; That’s why they decided to expand their business Anna Maria Polo And it finds a solution to a greater variety of problems.

From 2001 to 2019, the show was broadcast live and also rebroadcast by thousands of repeaters who bought rights in different countries. Case closed It was set up as a pop culture phenomenon that later went on to have its own memes with Dr. Polo as a hero.

In addition, special classes have been made in the program to celebrate some special dates from the calendar, in opportunity Case closed It was a Halloween edition. It was on this occasion that Anna Maria Polo She took the opportunity to show herself in disguise, and it was a surprise to the audience and the great TV audience, Dr. Polo He had a long beard.

Source: Instagram Ana Maria Polo

“Dear friends, remember today to carefully examine the sweets that our children bring home, go out in a group and pay attention. All enjoy Halloween!” Anna Maria Polo In his Instagram post where he called out this special version of Case closed. following Dr. Polo Celebrate posting with humor.