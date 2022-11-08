November 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Take a deep breath before you see what Dr. Polo looks like from a closed bag of facial hair.

Take a deep breath before you see what Dr. Polo looks like from a closed bag of facial hair.

Lane Skeldon November 8, 2022 2 min read

Anna Maria Polopopularly known as Dr. PoloShe is one of the most popular figures among the Latin American audience. Regardless of the social class or age group of whomever asks, the phenomenon of the television program “Case closedLike a name and a face Doctor Anna Maria Polo It is one of the easiest ways to be recognized by the general public.

The program is now known asCase closed‘, in its beginnings in 2001, was originally called ‘Husbands’ Room’ and Dr. Polo I interfered with problems that only affected couples. The show’s success was so great that the producers noted that by focusing solely on the couple’s problems, the issues to be dealt with were very limited and the producer tended to repeat itself; That’s why they decided to expand their business Anna Maria Polo And it finds a solution to a greater variety of problems.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kono Influencer Despised by David Guetta. He wanted to kiss him in the video

November 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How Thalia was mocking Shakira for Monotonia | Offers

November 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Photo: Maribel Guardia shows off her curves in a two-tone mini dress

November 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Take a deep breath before you see what Dr. Polo looks like from a closed bag of facial hair.

November 8, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How many numbers do you need to win Powerball and how much do you win on numbers 1, 2 and 3?

November 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Spanish teachers visit the University of Medical Sciences of Cuba

November 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lightning destroys the hero! Unbeaten Real Madrid loses and leads the Spanish League after suffering a heavy defeat in Vallecas

November 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis