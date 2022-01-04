January 4, 2022

The final decision between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Lane Skeldon January 4, 2022

We all know, for a long time that their relationship Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez I finish. So far, everything seems to be fine, and they have fond memories of each other, but in their recent posts, they made it clear that they are no longer a part of each other’s lives.

Like almost anyone on Instagram, Jennifer and Alex took advantage of New Year’s Eve to make a video with all the photos and videos of their best moments during 2021. Surprisingly, in the subtitled “Jenny from the block” video, the baseball player doesn’t appear at any time and neither does she.

