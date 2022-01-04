The final decision between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

We all know, for a long time that their relationship Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez I finish. So far, everything seems to be fine, and they have fond memories of each other, but in their recent posts, they made it clear that they are no longer a part of each other’s lives.

Like almost anyone on Instagram, Jennifer and Alex took advantage of New Year’s Eve to make a video with all the photos and videos of their best moments during 2021. Surprisingly, in the subtitled “Jenny from the block” video, the baseball player doesn’t appear at any time and neither does she.

Even though we know they no longer have anything in common, they were a very important part of each other’s lives, which is why the dedication the two put into not appearing in the videos is amazing, despite the appearances of photos of trips or situations . Where we know they were together.

This is a before and after in this relationship that we’ve been talking about a lot in recent years. We can assure you that they completely shut down this chapter of their lives.

Who occupied several seconds of the New Year’s Eve video of Jennifer LopezWhich I attached to the text “#2021Recap Loading…#HappyNewYear”, was her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, with whom, in a very short time, they shared countless wonderful moments, both alone and in the company of their families.

Many would say it’s a file A very recent relationship Much to the passion, but the truth is that the two met again after 17 years. They were about to get married, but due to their lives and the pressures of the environment, they ended up separating and each formed their own path.

In 2021, they meet again after many years and the flame is burning stronger than ever. magic between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck It becomes clear just by looking at them.

Some sources close to the couple confirm that they organize a secret wedding It will be sometime this year and they already have their engagement rings on.

We’ll have to wait to see if this materializes or not, what do you think?