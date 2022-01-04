“Night of the 11 salsa”: the National Stadium will be the setting for the concert on February 5 La Sonora Ponceña El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico Celebs NNDC | eye width

Night 11 Salsa It comes with everything and a special edition that will take place on Saturday 5th February at the National Stadium starting at noon with all biosafety protocols.

The music network will consist of the most important bands and soloists in the world with their best live repertoire, starting with the University of Salsa: The Great Combo of Puerto Rico and La Sonora Ponceña.

Comes from Colombia Grupo Niche, and as the representative of Cuba, come the greatest advocates of Tempa Alexandre Abreu and Havana de Primera, who will be performing for the first time in Lima in a mega event.

Romantic salsa Tony Vega also joins the action with his best classics and his latest single “Tú y Yo” with Amy Gutiérrez; In turn, Dominican idol Rolin Rosendo will sing his hits and new song with Zaperoko “Uno se cura” for the first time on the national stage.

A new value of Puerto Rican salsa that has recently become a sensation with the opening of the tour to Gilberto Santa Rosa in the United States, Gerardo Rivas (son of Jerry Rivas) who will achieve his song “Happy” and Kayvan Vega, another valuable for the new Puerto Rican generation promoting his single “Ya se acabó”.

Frankie Ruiz Jr completes the billboard for the traditional salsa festival, which in February released a DVD with 13 songs produced by Diego Galle in Miami; s Maelo Ruiz who has given the final touches to his new album which will bring many guests.

It is worth noting that 4 of the best national bands and soloists will be performing in the hall. “A Salsa Night 11” tickets 20% off with any payment method until January 3rd at Teleticket.

