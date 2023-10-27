Paulina Rubio has reunited with her old love, “White Card.”

Paulina Rubio reunites with the platonic love of her childhood, in Barchis’s “The White Paper.” (Image credit should be Jorge Gonzalez/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

In 1982 Timbiriche was born as Panda Timbiriche. By then, Parches had already been established as a children’s group in Latin America and Latin America, including Mexico, a country in which they had a large number of fans. The presence of a new group competing for the children’s audience brought with it the spread of various rumours. Among them is that their members hate each other. This was not true. On the contrary, it featured the story of the innocent love between Paulina Rubio and David Muñoz, “The White Card”.

The Mexican band’s debut was a great success. This sparked a media confrontation that spoke of competition between groups. Especially the hostilities between its members. This information was false but was promoted by those who dealt with the boys’ propaganda at the time.

“We didn’t have that grudge from the managers and we became real friends. “The greats wanted us to compete, but we enjoyed it together.” Paulina Rubio commented during her visit to the Spanish program Music in your life Driven by Carlos Supra.

The version that they hated each other was rejected by Televisa a few months after the organization of a special program bringing together Timbiriche and Parchís. This is how Mariana Garza, Paulina Rubio, Alex Bauer, Diego Schöning, Sasha Sokol and Benny Ibarra met with Tino Fernandez, Yolanda Ventura, Gemma Pratt, David Muñoz and Oscar Ferrer. They lived together and sang together, including songs from both groups together. In this interaction, Paulina Rubio and David Muñoz fell in love. She is more of him than he is of her.

How much they liked each other and how much they loved each other led them to promise each other things that children promise when they fall in love, such as being together when they grow up, creating musical scores, loving each other well, and loving each other beautifully. They lived a touching love story typical of their time. It was fleeting and brief, but included many shared dreams that the Mexican singer has never forgotten.

“Code White and I shared enthusiasm, imaginative love with the desire to grow together and sing many songs. He was a great friend of mine, “Platonic love that we lived with tremendous enthusiasm.” She told the “Golden Girl” in Music in your life.

And everything remained that way, in fantasies and childish words. They grew up and stopped seeing each other. However, the innocence of that relationship remained in their memories. They kept among their memories that clip that meant a lot in their childhood. David Muñoz also remembers that incident in their lives.

In a surprise organized by a production company Music in your life, “The White Chip” appeared as staff on the show to help the singer solve a problem with her microphone. This was the reunion between the two after nearly 40 years without seeing each other.

“We lived 500 meters away and I secretly went to his house when we were 11 years old. Once I stayed there. “We haven’t seen each other since then, since the 1980s.” Munoz said. “I don’t believe you, but how beautiful! Beautiful! How strong! I haven’t seen you in so many years!” Rubio expressed his amazement.

It was a reliving of the hugs they gave each other when they were children An emotional moment that revealed to many viewers a naive romantic story That there was between a member of Parchís and a member of Timbiriche, two groups that had never quarreled with each other during their childhood. At 52 years old, they have lovingly reclaimed what was once their dream.

