“They look at you more in this car than in a Mercedes.”

Punku Koinongo He showed his followers his experience driving a Lada through Miami.

With his usual sense of humor, Bunko narrates his experience, somewhere between fun and surprising.

“Right, yeah…clutch,” he says as he starts the car, referring to a “lost” habit since most cars in Miami are automatic.

He adds in the video, which was broadcast live: “Sorry, I drive a Lada all over Miami. Look, why don’t you do that, third… I haven’t driven a car in a while, except my wife.” His facial expressions are almost more eloquent than his words.

“A man who knows how to deal with change,” he joked.

“Asir, what a rough rudder; sir, that’s what he had in Cuba, what kind of a rough rudder,” he comments, laughing, and goes on to express his astonishment at driving “with bricks through Miami.”

Next, take Calle 8 to continue your route between acceleration and gear changes.

“Riding a brick dog through Miami, really watering like Manolo,” he continues to comment on his trip in which he also showed what a trumpet sounds like.

He also said while driving, “People look at you more in this car than in a Mercedes,” and you can hear other cars honking on some occasions.

“I pulled into Eighth Street,” he said on his return to the workshop, where he commented “dying with laughter” about how long it had been since he had rolled up the window with the handle.

Then, showing his great sense of humor, he remembered the magic phrase for knocking down windows in Cuba. “Who’s got the handle? Pass me the handle,” said Bunko, who said he had a Moskvich in Cuba.

“It’s true that nostalgia is nostalgia,” he said in the video, which he concluded by showing off his Mercedes: “It’s not just speculation, but once you join a band like this…”

Before entering, the beloved Cuban comedian showed his followers the red Lada he found at La Calle Ocho.

“The smell of bricks and everything,” he said as he entered the car, showing its details to his followers in his live broadcast: the ashtray, the lever, the engine, the spark plugs, the battery and other details, which he could identify. Do not stop observing, commenting, between nostalgia and amazement.

But this is not the first time the Lada has been seen in Miami. Last March FI saw one in Las VegasWith the Cuban flag, at the intersection of Vegas Drive and North Rainbow Boulevard.