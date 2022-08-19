Loblo Rivera breaks silence about his relationship with Belinda and reveals if he asked her for money

Cause great controversy on birthday BelindaWell, the singer recently celebrated her 33 years with a trip to Disneyland, in which she shared photos and videos of the celebration, however, one of these posts made a fuss because in it she said that she does not need a man to give herself to her luxuries, before this, she did not wait for comments and now Lobelo Riverawith whom he allegedly had an affair, finally smash The Silence about him Link With “pop princess” and open if she Requested money.

It must be remembered that it was in 2019 when Lubelo s Belinda Coinciding as coaches on the reality show “La Voz México”, this is how a close friendship began and that even before the cameras a great harmony could be seen between the two, since an alleged rumor LinkBecause even the singer got a tattoo on his face Billy in one of his arms.

The interpreters, to this day, have not confirmed that they had a flirtation, because they stopped interacting overnight, however, Lubelo He even made some statements in which he showed that there is something more than friendship between them.

“I never spoke badly about Belinda, we had a great time, we had our story, our time. And we were happy”, commented in an interview with Yordi Rosado. Likewise, the reason for leaving, in addition to continuing with their career projects separately, was not revealed.

Soon after it was speculated that there was something in between Lubelo s BelindaThe singer and actress started a relationship with Christian Nodal, whom she also met on the popular reality show but in the 2020 version. A few months after their engagement, the couple got engaged and planned to get married, but suddenly in February 2022, the singer-songwriter announced that their story together was over.

Although Nodal initially wouldn’t explain why they broke up, he later revealed he was tired of giving him money, even to pay for the dentist and his in-laws, which he apparently achieved through letter pickup. between the two. behind this, Billy She began to be accused of taking advantage of the wealth of her partners.

Lubelo Rivera reveals if Belinda asked him for money

video Belinda in which you say “You never needed a friend to give yourself luxuries, did we? We are working women and we never need anyone…Without a friend, I can do whatever I want”has become a trend, so Lobelo Rivera He was questioned about it, so he couldn’t stand it anymore and smash The Silence about him Link And if asking for money.

“What I can comment on Belinda is that it was a time we spent so happily, and it ended and everyone else is following on alone, I can’t give you more details because I don’t like giving details. I’ve never been in that situation (who asked me for money), truth, for me Belinda was always a lady with me, I was always a gentleman with her and even then we both stayed,” Lobio Rivera said on the Hoy Morning Show.

“All women can work, all women can be empowered all the time, they are the strongest in the world, but I think women are always lacking in ‘My love, I’m here for whatever you’re offered, are you tired?’” Here we go, I say ‘If you’re tired, I’m here to rub your feet’, but until then, let it keep working 100%”The singer concluded.