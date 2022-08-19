Carlos Bonavides asks for Andres Garcia’s help and suggests taking him to the actor’s house: video

The Acting Guild of Mexico has gone through different situations over the decades. In this sense, there is currently a struggle to decide who will be responsible Support for actors who are of advanced age or in a precarious situation, Be it financial or health.

Looking at this, one of these representatives did not hesitate to raise their voice and hand to support another Partner was Carlos Bonavideswho expressed concern about Andres Garcia’s healthwho he referred to in a recent interview as a member of his union who needs help and can’t be left adrift now because he’s so sick.

Benavides was aware of what Garcia is conveying through his work youtube channel interviews, So it is suggested to be Save space in the actor’s house Or, if you don’t accept this as an option, offer you other medical support to improve your health.

Carlos Bonavides defends Andres Garcia

The actor mentioned that Garcia is in need at this time and needs help, which he joins in so that the other actors support her.

“I think we should form a group at ANDA and help him because he is the last hero of television and cinema. What I want to do is see how I can help Andres Garcia, I will turn to some friends or I don’t know if Ortiz de Pinedo can, but you see that ( Andrés García) is half an idiot but it would be better if he were in the actor’s house, he would be better served,” he suggested.

He understands because he went through the same thing

Of course, we can all make mistakes and go down to nadir due to a health problem or addiction, Carlos Bonavides supported his intention by reminding that he also made bad decisions and received help from his union.

“We are a union we have to help each other and more, so the one recovering and Andres Garcia is alone because he ran away from the couple who were helping him, we can’t criticize him above all because of his age because everyone waters him, I watered her for years and decades and they helped so how can I not help”, He said.

In the end, he took his calling even further and urged media figures not only to report the news, but also to join and support Andrés García.

“I’d like my call to reach Hoy or Maxime Woodside. I don’t think I need the money but I need some other kind of attention, put a nurse on it. There has to be some way, God bless me with work and we can’t be indifferent and nothing more than That to give the news, we have to do something like what the actor’s house did, and now it’s time or what friends want.”

Watch the video of BONAVIDES asking for support for Andrés Garcoa