Liliana, the eldest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, wears a sparkly mini dress and catches the eye

Actress and TV presenter, Liliana Rodriguez MurilloShe is the eldest daughter of a famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez. They’ve been isolated for a long time and each has gone their own way, while Puma serves as a jury on a reality show in Argentina, Liliana presents a new show for the first time.

The truth is Liliana Rodriguez They have been called up to be part of the committee of the “Sientese who can” program of the Unimás TV network. Which form will have the eldest heir to Puma Rodriguez The show will premiere on August 22 and air Monday through Friday.

What program will the audience watch? Liliana Rodriguez It combines news from the world of entertainment with discussions and a contest in which viewers vote in real time, which panelists to continue with the program and who to leave. The expelled person must complete a complex task to return.

Liliana Rodriguez Murillo. Source: instagramsientesequienpueda

Last night was presented “Siente who can” and Liliana Rodriguez Murillo All eyes were on her when she stood before the flashes of a sparkly mini dress that showed all her talent and beauty. She was smiling and excited to start this new challenge.

He commented, “The night to celebrate the first launch party of ‘Siente who can’ premiere this coming August 22nd with the wonderful team. The beautiful dog is the mascot of the show. His name is Batman and he is one of Julian Gill’s three children.” Liliana Rodriguez Murillo Next to the clip you’re pretending great.