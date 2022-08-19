August 19, 2022

Liliana, the eldest daughter of Puma Rodriguez, wears a sparkly mini dress and catches the eye

Lane Skeldon August 19, 2022 2 min read

Actress and TV presenter, Liliana Rodriguez MurilloShe is the eldest daughter of a famous Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez. They’ve been isolated for a long time and each has gone their own way, while Puma serves as a jury on a reality show in Argentina, Liliana presents a new show for the first time.

The truth is Liliana Rodriguez They have been called up to be part of the committee of the “Sientese who can” program of the Unimás TV network. Which form will have the eldest heir to Puma Rodriguez The show will premiere on August 22 and air Monday through Friday.

