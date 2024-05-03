UVigo and the Royal Galician Academy of Sciences pay tribute to José Juan Bazos

The University of Vigo and the Royal Galician Academy of Sciences (RAGC) on campus honored Professor of Telecommunications Engineering Juan José Pazos, who died last December. During the ceremony, which was attended by his wife and children, an olive tree was planted and a square was unveiled in his memory outside the Communications School, which he participated in establishing and implementing effectively.

The event was attended by the Rector of the University, Manuel Rigosa, and the President of the RAGC, Juan Lima, as well as the Director of the Center, Rebeca Díaz, Academician and Professor Emeritus of UVigo Pedro Merino, Director of atlanTTic, Martín Llamas, and Professors Martín López Norris, a former student of Pazos, and Fernando Pérez, the godfather. Upon his entry into the RAGC.

They all remembered him as “clear, slow, incisive,” “a constant support,” “a firm advocate of teaching and research,” “committed to his friends,” and “one of the kind and generous people who chose to do so.” To make our community better.”

Pazos, a native of Bayona, earned his doctorate from the Polytechnic College of Madrid and joined the Vigo School in 1988, when it was still affiliated with the University of Santiago.

During the tribute ceremony held yesterday, there were also several remembrances of two other teachers from the center who have recently disappeared, Manolo Ramos, who died two years ago, and Fernando Isasi, in August 2023.