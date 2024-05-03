The simple trick to make your car consume less gasoline, according to artificial intelligence

In today’s world where gasoline prices seem to keep rising, finding ways to reduce your car’s fuel consumption is more important than ever. In addition to saving money, you are also contributing to reducing your carbon footprint. The AI ​​provided some practical advice for maximizing a vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

Regular maintenance of the car

Regular maintenance is essential to ensure your vehicle runs optimally and is fuel efficient. Be sure to change your oil and air filters regularly, check your tire pressure, and make any necessary adjustments.

Smooth driving

Smooth, consistent driving can make a big difference in fuel efficiency. Avoid sudden acceleration and braking, and maintain a constant speed as much as possible. Using cruise control on the highway can help maintain a constant speed and thus reduce fuel consumption.

Avoid excessive starting and stopping

Every time the engine is started, it consumes a large amount of fuel. Therefore, try to avoid excessive starting and stopping. If you are going to stop for more than a minute, turn off the engine.

Reduce load and wind resistance

Removing excess weight from your vehicle can improve fuel efficiency. You should also avoid carrying things on the roof of the car when not necessary, because they increase wind resistance and increase gasoline consumption.

