‘I told him I wasn’t interested, but I kept the cassette’: The day Shakira was rejected by an agent in Barcelona who is now selling the tape with her first recording for more than $1,300 | people | entertainment

Behind Shakira’s artistic career, there are stories that not many know. Like every singer, the beginnings of a barranquillara involved a lot of effort and weren’t exempt from rejection.

Today, as the world watches her closely as she faces her separation from Gerard Pique and her new life in the US, we tell you one of the little-known tales of her adolescence, when she was looking to launch her career as a singer in 1991.

Now, just a few days after Shakira left Barcelona for good, the media is buzzing vanguard Remember when the singer’s uncle went to an agent in the Catalan city to represent her.

It was Shakira’s relative who more than 30 years ago went to an office Entertainment agent Jaume EstruchHe is currently the director of Barcelona Animó. At the time, they both lived in Guinardeau’s neighborhood, so she approached him with a tape of nine Shakira songs from her album Magia, which she released when she was 14 years old.

And Estroch kindly refused to represent her, as the Spanish media recall. Despite his refusal, he saved the tape without imagining that “Shaq” would become a music star and that he would even live in Barcelona for 12 years, while maintaining a relationship with the former soccer player and the father of his two children.

“One day my neighbor came down to see me in the office to tell me that his niece was a singer in Colombia and was looking for an actor in Spain. I kindly told him I wasn’t interested, but I kept the cassette tape.” vanguard.

This tape contained such songs as “Dreams”, “Love Hunter”, “Dark Glasses” and “I need you”. Although some of these songs are little known, it marked the beginning of a notable career that would add up to 13 Latin Grammy Awards and 3 Grammy Awards.

Estruch decided to sell the tape which is why he put it on Malaga’s website todocoleccion.net. This piece, which may attract the attention of collectors or followers of the singer, has a value of 1,200 euros (equivalent to $1,332).

“I like Shakira, but I’m not a fan of her, and I’m sure there is someone who might be interested,” said Estroch, who in 1991 and only 31 years old missed the opportunity to promote Shakira’s career in Spain.

“These are things that happen, anecdote along the way,” said the businessman, who today continues to work as an artistic representative and event organizer with offices in Barcelona and Andorra.(And the)

