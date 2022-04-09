Academy bans Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that it has decided to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. After the slap he gave to Chris Rock.

“The Board of Directors has determined that for a period of 10 years beginning on April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any academic event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards,” he said in a statement.

The representative replied with a short message: “I accept and respect the academy’s decision.”

The Academy also apologized for what happened during the award ceremony. “During the broadcast, we didn’t adequately deal with the situation in the room. We’re sorry. We had the opportunity to set an example for our guests, viewers, and the Academy family around the world, and we failed, and we didn’t prepare.” Which is unprecedented.”

He thanked Rock “for maintaining his composure under unusual circumstances.” “We hope this will begin a time of recovery and recovery for all concerned and those affected,” he added.

advertising means Smith will not be present to present the Best Actress winner at the Academy Awards next year, a tradition the producers have followed for many years.

Smith, who announced last week your resignation For your membership in the Academy, He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King RichardHe said he was there betrayal of the academic trust, His colleagues and the public for his inappropriate behavior and that he wanted to return the spotlight to those who deserved recognition for their “achievements”.

Smith’s resignation came two days later The Academy will announce disciplinary action against Smith for violating the Society’s Standards of Conduct.

The actor took the stage from his front row seat at the Dolby Theater and slapped Rock, who mocked Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who days later He called for “healing.”

for this part, Rock spoke briefly publicly about the attack during his comedy performance in Boston.He only said he was still “processing what happened.”