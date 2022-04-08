Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about slapping Will Smith

It’s been nearly 11 days since the last Academy Awards release, a day when spectators from around the world saw a lively reaction to actor Will Smith, when he came up on stage to slap Chris Rock, when he mocked Jada Pinkett SmithThe wife of the aforementioned actor.

Since then, the Motion Picture Academy has spoken up, Smith has ditched the Academy Awards, two of his films have been cancelled, and Chris Rock has doubled sales of his show.

Now, Jada has broken the silence, after revealing herself through the portal us weekly A statement provided by a source close to the actress said that Jada did not want Will Smith to defend her.

According to the source, this is how Jada feels about the event:

“She’s not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t need to do what he did, he doesn’t need protection. She’s not a shy woman, she’s a strong woman, a stubborn woman who might fight her own battles, but she’ll stand by him.” The source also said that the couple will not be separated over what happened.

Pugh Smith also said she wishes things weren’t “physical,” but said she’s not mad at her husband.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted,” a Jada source told US Weekly.

