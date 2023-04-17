Adamari López: Juan Rivera’s conditions to replace him at Telemundo | fame

since Adamari Lopez is fired from “Today”The situation seems tense in the morning of Telemundo, not only because of the poor response of the program’s followers who were against the exit of the conductorbut also because of the rumors that it Juan Rivera will substitute for Puerto Rico.

As mentioned, though Celebrities from the United States She remained at the helm of the program until the December 2022 program restructuring, which ended with her departure Stephanie Hemonides “Chiquibaby” And Nacho LozanoHe said this farewell to the program, which he carried on for more than a decade in its previous releases.I wake up!” And “New Day“.

While the 51-year-old host is dedicated to her personal projects and there is speculation that she could go to “Despierta América,” Telemundo has launched a search to fill the vacancy and Juan Rivera will be one of the network’s Hispanic favorites.

The Puerto Rican has been the host of Telemundo and “Hoy Día” for over a decade (Photo: Adamari López/Instagram)

Juan Rivera terms for telemundo

Those charged with revealing the brother of the deceasedSinger band” And Lupillo Rivera It will soon be the morning of Telemundo Javier Siriani and Elisa Bersteinpresenters Gossip is not likethe program that months earlier had been presented with a crisis on Telemundo’s show.

According to the Argentine broadcaster, the singer will demand luxurious conditions and a high salary to accept being part of the morning, an arrogant position that would not have gone well with the channel’s board of directors, among them:

House with swimming pool in Miami

Two cars, one for the singer and one for his wife

Pay tuition fees for your children

High salary (about $840,000 per year)

Hiring Rosie Rivera on Telemundo

Juan Rivera’s response

After Rivera’s high conditions were revealed, the program invited the singer to tell his version, which, although he admitted that although he had talks with Telemundo, he would not arrive to replace Adamari López.

“Actually, there are things being worked on there. Obviously, I can’t give details.“, It is to explain.

Despite this, the regional singer made it clear that he would not replace the host, who left a void in the program with his departure.

“Adamari is a star she is a woman with a lot of experience and is doing a great job and doing well I have gone many times I loved it I am having fun I would like to do different things and we will see“, he added.

And about the circumstances, the former contestant of “The House of Famous” indicated that they asked him if he could stay in Miami, the main headquarters of the chain, for future projects, which is complicated because he left the reality show for his wife.

“If I spent seven weeks in a celebrity home away from my family and saw how it hurt me, I wouldn’t be able to live in Miami to be away from my kids. They already have their lives here (in Los Angeles). My son, who is 15, is not going to be taking his friends and the school where they are already imposed“, It is to explain.

Jenny Rivera’s brother is also dedicated to regional music (Photo: Telemundo/Instagram)

Adamari Lopez Fact Sheet

full name: Adamari Lopez Torres

Adamari Lopez Torres Pick-up place: Humacao, Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico nationality: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico birthday: May 18th

May 18th Year of Birth: 1971

1971 age: 51 years old

51 years old Instagram: @tweet