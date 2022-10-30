Sofia Castro flaunts these beachy bikinis at 26 years old

Angelica Sofia Sainz RiveraThe Mexican actress and daughter Angelica Riveraturns 26 on October 30, and although her career took off with blockbuster productions like “Malverde: The Patron Saint”, today she’s also known as one of the influencers With millions of followers online.

On social networks like Instagram, La Gaviota’s daughter has over 1.2 million followerswhich constantly praises Mexican fashion and highlights the beauty it keeps perfectly.

And with the coming of autumn, Sofia Castro We taught a style with a different look, not forgetting that when the sun, and the chance to go to the beach, you can Show off your amazing swimwear.

Sofia Castro is a Mexican actress best known for series like “Teresa” Image: IG @sofia_96castro

In August of this year 2022, the actress explained that Bikinis were the latest trend to visit the seas Mexicans. white bikini who stood on one foot at the edge of the pond It has been praised and has garnered more than 27,000 likes in social networks. “Beautiful”, “What a picture” and “What a beautiful girl” were among the comments her followers left when they saw the picture.

On another of his travels, Dressed in a yellow suit tied with ribbons, who added to it wicker hat Which blends perfectly with the color of swimwear. also He wore the same hat with a zebra costume Which put him on some deck chairs with a black hat.

The Mexican has become one of the most popular influencers Photo: IG @sofia_96castro

Sofia Castro perfectly managed to perform her face as an actress and influencer. His career in television It allowed him to be a part of many TV series like “Teresa”, the first season of “Esperanza del corazón”giving life to the character “Eglantina” and in “Hotel of Secrets” Like Eugenie.

But without a doubt, one of his most iconic moments on TV was time The actress appeared with Stunning wedding dress accompanies hijab Luxurious tiara by Angelica Riveraused by his mother at her wedding to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The daughter of “La Gaviota” crippled the network with this zebra bikini photo: IG @ sofia_96castro

This visual scene also sparked rumors that the young woman had planned it Reaching the altar with his partner Pablo Bernot. “Yes, we talked about getting married. I guess at the time we wanted to run but Let’s go step by step“Of course I don’t take my finger off the line,” he commented to the magazine. faces To dispel these rumors.

Read on: Sofia Castro denies pregnancy and sends a strong message against body shame