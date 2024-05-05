The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be visible starting May 5

This will be a good year to watch ETA amniotessince new Moonon May 8, the meteor shower will be allowed to continue with nighttime darkness at its peak, from May 5 to May 7.

the Meteor shower Eta amphipods can be seen every year between… April 19 And On May 28th. They are most conveniently observed from places in the tropics, such as the Canary Islands, and in the Southern Hemisphere, although they can also be observed in the Northern Hemisphere.

Eta Aquarius is associated with Halley’s Comet, as is the Orionids meteor shower that occurs in October. Eta Aquaridus meteors have an activity rate of between 40 and 85 meteors per hour and a fairly high speed, about 66 kilometers per second, according to the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN).

For observers in mid-latitudes, Eta Aquaridans’ radiance is above the horizon from four hours after midnight until dawn.

The aftermath of Halley’s comet

Eta Aquarid meteorites are fragments of Comet 1/P Halley. Halley’s Comet orbits the Sun every 76 years, and was last seen from Earth in 1986.

Like every year around this time, Earth passes through a ring filled with fragments broken up by Halley’s Comet. When one of these fragments (or meteorites) comes into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, it burns due to friction with the air, resulting in the luminous glow that we know as a meteor or shooting star. Halley’s Comet is also the source of another meteor shower, the Orionids, which peak around October 21.

The corresponding meteor shower appears to have a single center of origin, which is the point from which all meteors appear. This is called the point “radiant” Its location is used to name the meteor shower. Thus, Ata Aquarius has its radiant in the star Eta of the constellation Aquarius.