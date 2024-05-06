A little-used Android feature that consumes a lot of battery and you should deactivate it

Battery consumption is a constant concern for users, who are constantly seeking to save money so as not to experience complications during the day. But few know that there are functions on the cell phone that silently consume this resource without being really necessary tools.

Juan Rios

On Android there is a feature that users must deactivate because there is no greater benefit than enabling it, on the contrary, it drains the battery that could be better used.

This is Google’s “usage and diagnostics” function, which is built into Android devices. This option is intended to collect information about device usage to improve user experience and operating system performance.

However, running it in the background may drain your phone’s power significantly, resulting in a shorter-than-expected battery life.

How to deactivate this function so that it does not consume a lot of battery

According to Google, the “Usage and Diagnostics” function collects data about various aspects of the device, such as battery level, frequency of application use, and quality of network connections. Although this information can be useful for the company to improve its services, the cost in terms of battery life is too high for many users.

