May 6, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A little-used Android feature that consumes a lot of battery and you should deactivate it

A little-used Android feature that consumes a lot of battery and you should deactivate it

Roger Rehbein May 6, 2024 2 min read

Android mobile phones have a function through which Google can obtain cell phone usage data to improve its performance, but it is a function that consumes a lot of battery. (picture information)

Battery consumption is a constant concern for users, who are constantly seeking to save money so as not to experience complications during the day. But few know that there are functions on the cell phone that silently consume this resource without being really necessary tools.

Juan Rios

On Android there is a feature that users must deactivate because there is no greater benefit than enabling it, on the contrary, it drains the battery that could be better used.

This is Google’s “usage and diagnostics” function, which is built into Android devices. This option is intended to collect information about device usage to improve user experience and operating system performance.

However, running it in the background may drain your phone’s power significantly, resulting in a shorter-than-expected battery life.

How to deactivate this function so that it does not consume a lot of battery

According to Google, the “Usage and Diagnostics” function collects data about various aspects of the device, such as battery level, frequency of application use, and quality of network connections. Although this information can be useful for the company to improve its services, the cost in terms of battery life is too high for many users.

More details in information

See also  Siri has problems catching up with ChatGPT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be visible starting May 5

May 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

One scientist claims that the universe and our lives are a simulation

May 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Don’t fall into the trap of fake offers of GB arriving on your WhatsApp

May 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Summary of the match against Pachuca Necaxa Liga MX Play at (2-1). Objectives

May 6, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A little-used Android feature that consumes a lot of battery and you should deactivate it

May 6, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Eight generating units out of service and power outages do not give a truce on Sunday in Cuba

May 6, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This way you can transfer your SNAP benefits from one state to another

May 6, 2024 Winston Hale