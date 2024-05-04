The meteor shower from Halley’s Comet is called Eta Aquarius. (Royal Museums Greenwich)

Meteor shower ETA amniotesThe remnants of Halley’s Comet will peak this weekend. And with only a waning moon in the sky, it should be visible.

Eta Aquaridis occurs every year in early May. The peak activity this year occurs early Sunday morning, and it is expected to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere. Viewing should be better in the Southern Hemisphere. The rain will continue until May 27.

Here’s what you should know about Eta Aquarius and other meteor showers.

Multiple meteor showers occur annually and you don’t need special equipment to see them.

Most meteor showers originate from comet debris. The source of Eta Aquarius is Halley’s Comet.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower can be seen in the Peruvian sky until May 27. (Effy)

When rocks from space enter Earth’s atmosphere, air resistance makes them extremely hot. This causes the air around them to glow and briefly leaves a trail of fire behind them: the end of a “shooting star.”

Bright pockets of air around fast-moving space rocks, ranging in size from the size of a dust particle to a boulder, can be seen in the night sky.

Meteor showers are usually most visible between midnight and before dawn.

It’s easier to see meteors under a dark sky, away from city lights. Meteor showers also appear brighter on clear nights, when the moon is less waning.

The Southern Hemisphere will have the best view of Eta Aquarids, but the waning moon with only 14% amplitude will allow clear viewing in both hemispheres, according to the American Meteor Society.

Halley’s Comet passing near Earth. /a pot

The Meteor Society maintains an updated list of major upcoming meteor showers, including peak viewing days and moonlight conditions.

The next major meteor shower south of the delta is the Aquaridids, which peak in late July.

