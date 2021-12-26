List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp on January 1, 2022

Many mobile phones in the world will be left without the WhatsApp messaging application, as it will stop working from January 1, 2022.
Those who will be left without WhatsApp are those with Android OS 4.1 or lower, and iPhone with iOS 9 or lower will also be sacrificed. It is recommended that you update your Smartphone as soon as possible to continue using the application.
List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp in 2022:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wiko Darkkite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
- Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)
The list was revealed by the chronic web portal and the remaining forms without WhatsApp are expected to continue increasing as the exact date arrives.
