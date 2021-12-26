List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp on January 1, 2022

Many mobile phones in the world will be left without the WhatsApp messaging application, as it will stop working from January 1, 2022.

Those who will be left without WhatsApp are those with Android OS 4.1 or lower, and iPhone with iOS 9 or lower will also be sacrificed. It is recommended that you update your Smartphone as soon as possible to continue using the application.

List of mobile phones that will expire WhatsApp in 2022:

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Darkkite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) – Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB) – Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (16 GB

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)

The list was revealed by the chronic web portal and the remaining forms without WhatsApp are expected to continue increasing as the exact date arrives.