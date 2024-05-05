One scientist claims that the universe and our lives are a simulation

Thousands of dystopian movies that revolve around simulating realities like Truman or the Matrix showIt can be based on a real principle that shows us that reality often exceeds imagination. In this arrangement of ideas, a conspiracy theory that proposes that the universe is a simulation, including our lives, makes sense after the research conducted by one researcher. A scientist at the University of Portsmouth called Melvin Fopson.

Fobson studies the possibility of the universe Digital fax. In fact, in an article published on The Conversation website, the scientist pointed out The Wachowski family’s science fiction works and their subtle nod to The Matrix with the publication of their book ‘Reality Reloaded’. Thus, Fobson joins the list of thinkers who have explored the simulation hypothesis. However, unlike his predecessors, Fobson claims to have proof, which is crucial during any scientific investigation.

“The theory of the simulated universe suggests that our universe, with all its galaxies, planets, and life forms, is a Meticulously programmed computer simulation“At this point, Physical laws The ones that govern our reality are just algorithms. The experiences we have are created through the calculations of a highly advanced system.

The second law of information dynamics

One of the strongest and most famous laws in the world Second law of thermodynamics. This law states that in a closed system, Total entropy – Measuring system disturbance -, It always increases or remains constant. That is, natural processes tend to move in a direction of increasing chaos. This is because systems tend to reach a state of maximum probability, which is the state of greatest chaos.

Based on this law, Fobson proposed a new development or variation, which he called The second law of information dynamics. Although there are still years of studies, this law appears to be supported Simulated universe theory.

Infodynamics also talks about the concept of entropy. “When you leave a hot cup of coffee on the table, after a while it will reach equilibrium, where it has the same temperature as the surrounding environment. The entropy of the system is at a maximum at this point and its energy is at a minimum,” explains Fobson to the same broker.

The second law of information dynamics Prove it “information entropy”, tends to increase with time in a closed system. However, contrary to the second law of thermodynamics, there is a minimum value of entropy of the information reached in balanceThe information sent by the system becomes predictable and orderly.

“We know that the universe is expanding without losing or gaining heat, which requires that the total entropy of the universe be constant,” wrote Vopson in The Conversation. “However, we also know from thermodynamics that entropy is always increasing. I maintain that this shows that there must be another entropy, the entropy of information, to balance the increase.”

Hobson’s law is not only able to confirm behavior Genetic informationBut it also suggests that, at a fundamental level, genetic mutations are not random events as suggested Darwin’s theory.

instead of, Genetic mutations will occur according to the second law of information dynamics,We always minimize the entropy of genome information. Moreover, this law can be applied to atomic physics phenomena and… Chronological evolution of digital data.

What evidence is there that we live in a simulation?

The second law of information dynamics establishes a basic principle: the inevitable tendency towards reducing the information content of any event or process in the universe. This ultimately means a Improving informational content And more efficient data compression.

For Fobson, the fundamental nature of the second law of information dynamics, which appears to govern the behavior of information uniformly throughout the universe, suggests the possibility that this universe is nothing more than an elaborate simulation or “supercomputer.”

In his article published in The Conversation, Fopson says so The complexity of the universe can only be simulated By compressing and optimizing core data. Hence the idea came Symmetry in the universe.

This understanding dramatically reduces the computing power and data storage requirements needed to run the simulation. “We’re seeing this improvement everywhere,” says Fopson. “From digital data and biological systems to mathematical symmetries and the universe as a whole, there appears to be a global trend toward minimization of information content.”