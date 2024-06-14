The Light Phone III redefines the concept of a non-smartphone with a black and white screen

Non-smart mobile phone manufacturer The Light Phone has launched the new version of its device, Phone III, which redefines the concept of telephony beyond applications and social networks with a new black and white screen.

Presented as a no-frills “smartphone” that simply dials and receives calls, the Light Phone was created to make life easier for users who are stressed by the messages and notifications that usually arrive on the device.

The first of these models has a weight of 38 grams, a width of 5.3 centimeters and a battery capable of working for 20 days in standby mode. It also only had a white light that illuminated the numbers when receiving calls.

The brand announced that it has introduced the new Light Phone III, through which it seeks to provide a “tool for a better life,” which features a slightly different design from its predecessors, with a metal frame, in black and white numbers.

It’s a compact phone with a 3.92-inch panel with Full HD (1080 x 1240) resolution and weighs 124 grams. Its thickness is 12 mm. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Likewise, it includes a 50-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Light Phone III, which already comes with pre-installed apps like an alarm or timer, has a battery capacity of 1,800 mAh and supports 5G connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, with functions like dual SIM, GPS and NFC.

Other features it includes are GPS, fingerprint recognition, a flashlight, and an address book, though the brand said it will continue to implement more “utility-oriented” options with software updates.

The device, on the other hand, runs the LightOS operating system and uses a physical wheel to scroll through options and add other tools such as a calculator, calendar, music player, or voice notes. On the other hand, it is not possible, as is usual in the brand’s terminals, to download additional “applications”, such as communication platforms or social networks.

Light Phone commented that the Light Phone III can now be reserved at $399 (about 368 euros at the current exchange rate), and once its launch offer ends, it will cost $799 (about 737 euros).