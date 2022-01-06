Anna Barbara shows off her handsome boyfriend; He stole the singer’s heart

What a surprise for fans of the entertainment world after the beautiful singer, Anna Barbara Sharing a photo expressing her happiness at turning seven with her handsome boyfriend.

In front of millions of followers on social media, Translator of songs such as “Bandido”, “Lo search” and “Loca” She shared a photo with her boyfriend to whom she dedicated a romantic letter thanking him for everything.

“I want to thank the moments of joy and those that leave me with so many lessons, every time I see the light,” the TV presenter wrote. }

Before the message, users on social networks took on the task of finding out more about the emotional partner of Anna BarbaraMany of them were surprised to learn that he had a romantic partner.

Anna Barbara’s partner

Through his social networks, AJ Muñoz, friend of Ana Bárbara, has more than 11 thousand followers, who have the opportunity to learn more about his relationship with the singer.

Famous show her courtship. Photo: Instagram

In most publications, the director shares photos of his various trips that he takes in the company of the singer, who is considered one of the most talented in the Mexican regional genre.

Also, Anna Barbara’s friend shares Photos and videos from your entries On several television sets, as he was one of the guests who took part in the famous series “Luis Miguel: Serial”.

Everything says that one of AJ Muñoz’s great passions is luxury and sports cars because he usually uploads content alongside many cars and inside many stadiums.

They have seven years of relationship. Photo: Instagram

