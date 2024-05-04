Star Wars Day: Mark Hamill visited the White House and referred to the President as “Joe Pei-Wan Kenobi”

The famous Luke Skywalker surprised Joe Biden In the White House press room, he wore black aviator glasses given to him by the president.

Last Friday, the actor Mark HamillI remembered to explain it Luke Skywalker In the epic star WarsHe visited the White House and received the President Joe Bidenwho was encouraged to call him “Joe-B-Wan Kenobi” in reference to the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After his meeting in the Oval Office, he suddenly appeared in the press room. “How many of you had ‘Mark Hamill will lead the press conference’ on your bingo cards?” The actor was heard wearing black aviator-shaped glasses, which, according to the artist, were given to him by Biden.

When journalists asked him about his meeting with Joe Biden; Mark Hamill He confirmed that he was calling him “Mr. President,” but he responded in a friendly manner: “You can call me Joe.”

Mark HamillKnown for his political activism and criticism of former Republican President Donald Trump, he has visited the White House on several occasions in the past. Previously, he had the honor of doing so during the presidencies of two Democrats, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. However, this time, it marks his first visit to the hallowed grounds of the Oval Office, as he himself shared with the media in attendance.

This Saturday, fans star Wars Enjoy the privilege day he created George Lucas. It is celebrated every May 4 to play on words, since “The fourth may be with you“Looks like”May the force be with you(“May the force be with you,” in Spanish), the famous phrase in the epic.

We recommend you





Mark Hamill met Natalie Portman, his “mother” in the intergalactic saga

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, Mark Hamill and Natalie Portmanwho played Luke Skywalker and Princess Padmé Amidala, respectively, in the popular sci-fi saga Star Wars, shared a special moment. They decided to immortalize the meeting in a way that pleased fans of the franchise.

Hamill, 72, and Portman, 42, appeared together in the photo, marking an emotional reunion between the actors. Hamill, who was wearing gray pants and a black jacket, expressed his happiness on social media, saying: “I finally met my mother thanks to the Golden Globe Awards.” Meanwhile, Portman wore an elegant long dress with sparkly details and shoulder straps.

It is important to note that this image was made possible by the fact that Mark Hamill He was appointed as one of the presenters of the ceremony. On the other hand, Portman was nominated in the Best Actress – Comedy or Musical category for her outstanding performance as Elizabeth Perry in the romantic drama film. Scandalous secrets.

Star Wars Day

all May 4, Fans star Wars They joined the celebrations to demonstrate their passion and admiration for the film saga George Lucas. This strange holiday has its origins in a clever play on words and honoring a historical political figure.

name Star Wars Day This is due to the phonetic similarity of the phrase “May the Fourth (May the Fourth) be with you” which is pronounced in English almost like “May the Force be with you”, a slogan that has resonated in the hearts of the franchise’s followers.

This play on words came to life on May 4, 1979, when the British newspaper published London Evening News here Margaret Thatcher To become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The note said: “The fourth day is with you, Maggie. Congratulations“, marking the beginning of a tradition that may take time to expand globally.

It was in 2011 when Star Wars Day It gained international popularity thanks to the festival organized by Toronto Underground Cinema in Canada, where all the films of the saga were shown.