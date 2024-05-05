Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter has grown up and become a goddess

Dannielynn BirkheadDaughter of the late actress and model Anna Nicole SmithShe caught the attention last Friday during the sporting event Kentucky Derby. The 17-year-old girl attended the ceremony accompanied by her father. Larry BirkheadThey both enjoyed the occasion to the fullest.

In a post on Instagram, Larry shared photos of him and Dannielynn on their way to the event, where the young woman wore an elegant black dress from Gianfranco Ferré From the collection Janet JacksonSource.

The dress, which is priced at $780, features an asymmetrical design with knee-length in the front and floor-length in the back, as well as zipper details throughout.

Dannielynn completed her look with black shoes, a sparkly necklace, and her hair styled in waves. As for his father, he chose a classic gray suit with a tie and black shoes.

“Danilynn is wearing her second outfit to @janetjackson’s party that I purchased at Janet’s @juliens_auctions charity auction,” Larry wrote in the post. “We look forward to having a fun derby weekend with our latest high school graduate,” he added.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter lives a relatively private life for most of the year. However, every May, Dannielynn and her father go out of their way to attend the Kentucky Derby together, a tradition they have maintained since Dannielynn was just 3 years old.

As she gets older, Dannielynn looks just like her famous mother, Anna Nicole Smith. Her beauty and personal style made her stand out in various fields, and she was admired by fans for her undeniable resemblance to her famous mother and her charming personality.