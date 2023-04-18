Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny launch “un x100to”: Watch the video

Kendall Jenner dances to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023 1:35

(CNN Spanish) – Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny surprised everyone Sunday by announcing that their collaboration “un x100to” will be published the following day.

theme, which is already available in major broadcast platforms Released under the RIMAS label, it tells of a man’s grief for an old love.

“x100 to, What 1% Means, is a love song for someone who is so sad that they lost their love that they will use the remaining 1% battery in their phone to say sorry over and over,” explains a press release.

The song was composed by multiple Latin Grammy Award nominee Edgar Barrera and produced between the composer and MAG.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny talk about collaborating

“We are fans of Bad Bunny and especially the way he has changed the Latin music landscape around the world. We definitely didn’t think we’d be lucky enough to create a song with our idol so early in our career, but we are so proud that he wanted to do a song with us,” said Grupo Frontera. With a press release: “We love collaborating and creating music that crosses genres and we’re so excited for the world to enjoy what we’ve created together.”

The band commented in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that they were initially unaware of Bad Bunny joining the track. They found out while recording the video.

“We recorded the song without knowing he was going to talk about it,” the group said.

Composer Edgar Barrera told us it was a surprise to us. “He didn’t tell us what it was,” they added.

We didn’t hear the Bad Bunny part until the video. When that part came up in the video, I just froze. “Having a song with Bad Bunny is just inexplicable,” the band said.

For his part, Bad Bunny told Lowe that he is a fan of Mexican music and revealed what fascinates him about Grupo Frontera’s music.

“I love Grupo Frontera because I think they have a lot of emotion in their songs. I love the way they act and they did it with as much heart as I do. I’ve been in love with this whole movement, this new Mexican music,” Bad Bunny said. I find it beautiful.”

“I think the world needs to know more about the whole culture, Latin culture… another perspective. It’s not just reggaeton, brio and urban music. There are also other very beautiful and very wild types of Latin music. So, for the sake of the new generation, this music Authentic, made by young people, that’s what I love. They have the original sound, the substance, but with a new color, with a new sound, it’s refreshing, it’s a completely different breath,” he added. . Puerto Rico

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has approached Mexican music. Puerto Ricans have already touched the waters of the laying paths in association with the Nathaniel Cano “I Am The Devil” (Remix).

The production video was filmed in a ghost town, Nevada.

Success followed his song “Bebé give me” with Fuerza Regida, a song heard on stage at Coachella 2023 during Becky G’s show. The song beat Shakira and Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” on the list. Billboard Latin Airplay.