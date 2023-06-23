Christian Nodal and the romantic message to Cazzu after celebrating one year of dating

no.Or maybe time passes, but ask Christian Nodal And kazoowho meet “of long tablecloths” After celebrating their first anniversary as friends on June 21.

The couple started dating exactly one year ago, and since then, the relationship between the Mexican singer and the Argentine artist has grown so that they are already waiting for the birth of their first daughter.

Nodal and Katsu live love!

in their own accounts instagramtranslator “bottle after bottle” He posted a photo to his Stories where they were seen wearing hats with the following message: “Today marks a year since you agreed to live together… This year has been the most precious year of my life. Thank you Juliet, I love you, Mom.”

for his part, kazoo Not far behind, he also shared on this social network a story where they were seen hugging in front of the sea at sunset and in the text he wrote: “For many years by your side”.

casuals

On May 25th Christian The official video premiered for: “Casualis”a song he wrote and dedicated to Juliet Emilia Catsushili To date, more than 11 million copies have accumulated Youtube.

Part of the song says the following:

Tell me who you are and why time has stopped

What do you want me to give it to you happy

And if you regret it, relax, I’ll tell you

Those who truly love never end up losing

If I’m smiling, it’s because of you

I want to dance to the cumbia rhythm

To Cazzu, are you what he was looking for?

No, you are better than me

On vacation in France

Christian Nodal And kazoo They are in France taking a mini vacation in the middle of “Outlaw2 Tour” From Sinaloan on her social media, the rapper posted pictures on Louvre Museum And she walks the streets of Paris, showing off the pregnancy of her first daughter, who will be born in September.