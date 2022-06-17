The cunning strategy that Shakira used to discover Pique’s alleged infidelity

Social networks continue to be saturated with information about separation of files Shakira s Gerrard Piqueafter, after The presumed betrayal of the Barcelona football playerAnd every day more details are revealed about the case.

The Colombian singer assumes I learned about the situation thanks to the help of a special investigative groupwho hired her to track down her husband and father of her children Milan and Sasha.

As revealed by “El Gordo y la Flaca”, The artist hires a detective agency directly to discover what she seems to have already suspected, Pique’s deception. After several days of investigations, investigators were able to confirm the infidelity.

however, It appears that the investigators betrayed the Colombian after giving the information to the mediawith some exclusive photos.

Presumably those pictures of Pique with another woman, Shakira was in her hands, and in this way she realized reality.

In “El Gordo y la Flaca” they also revealed it The pictures will never be shown to the public, because the artist would have paid for them In order to preserve your privacy.

It is true that after the news, Pique’s sporting life was greatly affected. Even days ago, it was known that Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, told him that he was not sure of his continuation in the Barcelona team for next season.

