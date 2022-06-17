June 17, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony's friend suffered from in her childhood

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

Lane Skeldon June 17, 2022 2 min read

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old will soon be the wife of the famous singer Marc Anthony. They whitewashed their love story just a few months ago, are inseparable from social networks and are already living their best moments with commitment.

Although not all of them are accepted and some criticize them for the massive age difference, they don’t seem to care and continue to love them. On this occasion, Nadia Ferreira will be walking down the aisle for the first time as she heads Marc Anthony This will be the fourth time since he has been married by Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon de Lima.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The cunning strategy that Shakira used to discover Pique’s alleged infidelity

June 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Aracely Arámbula reveals a strong reason why she doesn’t have a partner after Luis Miguel

June 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How much did Shakira and Glo get paid for their SuperBowl performance?

June 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Nadia Ferreira: This is the severe disease that Marc Anthony’s friend suffered from in her childhood

June 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
6 min read

Moroz’s Mayor Jose Luis Dolma is challenging the PPD’s chairmanship and aspiring to become governor in 2024.

June 17, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Chosen Dalia Holland Chavez, of Cetys, as a science mentor

June 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Aquiles Alvarez Henrique, drops from the Barcelona board | National Championship | Sports

June 17, 2022 Cassandra Curtis