Patricia Navidad, La Matiridista and Jose Rodriguez reach the final of “The House of Famous 3”

Last monday eliminated the third season of Celebrity House 3The name of the other three participants who will complete the finalist profile has been announced. Christmas PatriciaAnd Yameyry “materialist” Ynfante And Jose Rodriguez join Jose “Baby” Gamez And Madison Anderson Berreuse The audience will be the one to choose the biggest winner of $200,000.

For his part, Raul García, who was part of the competition through the “Fan Invasion” dynamic, was eliminated. The Mexican gardener spent 97 days locked in the popular mansion.

“Patti Navidad, congratulations, you’ve already been a finalist on ‘The House of Famous.’ Raul, you’re leaving the house tonight.” Hector Sandarte to the florist.

The Guatemalan added that García had a “fantastic ride indoors to this day”.

In the studio where “Reality” is being recorded, residents and visitors are gripped by emotions because there is only a week left until the crucial night. The first two editions were conquered by Venezuelans Alice Machado and mexican Yvonne Montero.

I told him he was a winner. He commented Christmas to his team mates. At the same time the voting for the Grand Final opened.

On the Telemundo Realities Instagram account, they posted García’s elimination, which sparked hundreds of reactions.

“Raul entered as a fan and left in the semi-finals. Today he is the one eliminated and his time in the house comes here,” they wrote. Before that there were opinions like: “She went so far, it was great to see her, she succeeds in everything she does from now on”, “So were those who thought the Dominicans (La Materialista) was leaving”, “If Raul doesn’t make it to the final, Madison deserves to be the winner “,” I thought Patty would come out.