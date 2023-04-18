April 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Patricia Navidad, La Matiridista and Jose Rodriguez reach the final of “The House of Famous 3”

Lane Skeldon April 18, 2023 2 min read

Last monday eliminated the third season of Celebrity House 3The name of the other three participants who will complete the finalist profile has been announced. Christmas PatriciaAnd Yameyry “materialist” Ynfante And Jose Rodriguez join Jose “Baby” Gamez And Madison Anderson Berreuse The audience will be the one to choose the biggest winner of $200,000.

For his part, Raul García, who was part of the competition through the “Fan Invasion” dynamic, was eliminated. The Mexican gardener spent 97 days locked in the popular mansion.

Advertising

Keep watching more content

“Patti Navidad, congratulations, you’ve already been a finalist on ‘The House of Famous.’ Raul, you’re leaving the house tonight.” Hector Sandarte to the florist.

The Guatemalan added that García had a “fantastic ride indoors to this day”.

In the studio where “Reality” is being recorded, residents and visitors are gripped by emotions because there is only a week left until the crucial night. The first two editions were conquered by Venezuelans Alice Machado and mexican Yvonne Montero.

I told him he was a winner. He commented Christmas to his team mates. At the same time the voting for the Grand Final opened.

On the Telemundo Realities Instagram account, they posted García’s elimination, which sparked hundreds of reactions.

“Raul entered as a fan and left in the semi-finals. Today he is the one eliminated and his time in the house comes here,” they wrote. Before that there were opinions like: “She went so far, it was great to see her, she succeeds in everything she does from now on”, “So were those who thought the Dominicans (La Materialista) was leaving”, “If Raul doesn’t make it to the final, Madison deserves to be the winner “,” I thought Patty would come out.

See also  This was the reunion between Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano in "La Casa de los Famosos"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny launch “un x100to”: Watch the video

April 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Adamari López: Juan Rivera’s conditions to replace him at Telemundo | fame

April 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They released a northern version of “Peaches, Peaches” and it went viral

April 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Pinar del Rio showing “creative resistance” in volunteering

April 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Strength 1: Nike’s digital sneaker collection

April 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Patricia Navidad, La Matiridista and Jose Rodriguez reach the final of “The House of Famous 3”

April 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

The Braves win their seventh in a row on a strong comeback by Fred

April 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis