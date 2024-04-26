“There has never been a more realistic competition.” The dictatorship officially launches the contest to find a beauty queen who suits you

The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo officially launched on Friday the Miss Nicaragua contest, Ambassadors of Love to Nicaragua, which was invented to fill the void left by the persecution of representatives of the Miss Nicaragua franchise, which was responsible for sending the country's representative at Miss Universe.

During the launch ceremony, which was attended by representatives of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism (Intur), the Nicaraguan Institute of Municipal Development (Inifom), the Ministry of Youth, the Leonel Rugama Cultural Movement and the Nicaragua Diseña, the Orteguana stated the position of the contest, ensuring that “there has never been such a real competition of… “Before” in Nicaragua.

Fernando Fuentes, trainer of designers from Nicaraguan Designia, who arrived on behalf of the director of that organization, Camila Ortega, daughter of the dictators Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, was responsible for ensuring that “there has never been such a real competition in Nicaragua where beauty, personality, knowledge and patriotism leave from The municipality and reaches the great capital.

Sandinista youth participated in the competition

He also explained that the contest, as in all activities promoted by public institutions, would be politicized by Ortega, as he stressed that the participants would carry the name of Nicaragua “to all parts of the world thanks to the Intur platforms and the various platforms of the Sandinista youth and the Leonel Rojama movement.”

Feuntes announced that those responsible for creating the costumes that the participants will wear will also be Nicaraguan designers who participate in the Nicaragua Diseña platform.

Oscar Pérez, coordinator of the Leonel Rugama Cultural Movement; Anasha Campbell, Co-Director of Intur; Lucian Guevara, Minister of Youth; and Elith Esquivel, co-director of Inifom, when launching the contest, limited themselves to repeating Ortega's speech regarding the supposed promotion of the exercise of Nicaraguan women's rights and encouraging them to reach out to their mayors or Intur offices or do it online through the official Reinas Nicaragua website.

The competition is looking for a queen and two princesses, who will receive prizes amounting to 72,000 and 36,000 cordovas, respectively, to represent the country nationally and internationally, according to its organizers.