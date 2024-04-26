The Chicago White Sox roster has been moved, and Kevin Pillar is out

In these first weeks of the 2024 season Major League BaseballOne of the teams that still cannot find a positive rhythm is… Chicago White Sox. Absences of important players such as: Yoan Moncada And Louis Robert Jr In addition, the negative results forced the organization to take steps.

For the forces commanded by Pedro Grivol, the campaign could not have started in a worse way. At the moment the team is in last place Central section Subordinate American League With a record of 3-22.

One of the moves they made a few days ago was to sign an experienced player Tommy fam. Although the agreement was primarily from the minor leagues, given the current situation the Chicago White Sox are in, his call did not take long to arrive.

You may be interested in: MLB Tournament: 5 Cuban players announced as free agents (Sources)

Chicago White Sox release Kevin Pillar for Tommy Pham

According to what journalist Ken Rosenthal reported in his account on social network s to organize Chicago White Sox Designated for referral to Kevin Pillar To edit a place in the list, etc Tommy fam He can join the team as soon as possible.

Former player L Toronto Blue Jays He was unable to perform with Pedro Grivol's team. In 17 games in which he saw action, he was only able to strike out four batters in 25 at-bats, leaving a .160 average. The most notable thing about that period was that he managed to hit a home run, drive in four runs and steal two bases.

On the other side, Tommy fam In four commitments in the Triple A affiliate Chicago White Sox He hit a .294 average with three runs scored and one RBI. If you can show your performance Arizona Diamondbacks At the conclusion of MLB 2023, he will certainly be able to help change the situation that the group is experiencing “Wind City”.