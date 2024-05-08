Mbappe’s sarcastic reaction when asked if he would support Real Madrid?

This Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund Excluded Paris Saint-Germain And he went to the final Champions League. After the match, and on the eve of the semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, a journalist asked Kylian Mbappé about the Merengue and his reaction was unmissable.

Mbappe is consulted by Real Madrid

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund won 1 to 0; In Paris too. Thus, the Germans beat Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals with a score of 2-0 on aggregate and reached the Champions League final, where they await the winner of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The Merengues and Bavaros will face off on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

After removal, Kylian Mbappe He held a press conference and received an unexpected question: they asked him if he expected Carlo Ancelotti’s side to win, a clear reference to the ongoing flirtations with that club.

The Frenchman’s reaction was ridiculous. He rolled his eyes, bit his lips, and left the mixed area where the reporters were.





After being eliminated by Borussia Dortmund, the Frenchman was consulted regarding the semi-final match between Merengue and Bayern Munich.

UEFA Champions League: cash prizes

UEFA allocates prizes worth 2.1 billion euros to participants in the group stage, of which 15.64 million are distributed. For every match won in this case, it provides 2.8 million and 930 to the tied. Those who make it to the second round receive 9.6 million. The amount reaches 10.6 million for those who reach the quarter-finals and rises to 12.5 million for those who qualify for the semi-finals. Those who qualify for the final will add €15.5 million to their coffers and whoever emerges as champion will receive another €4.5 million.

Up to this point, Real Madrid have won all six matches in the group stage and have earned €65.87 million; Bayern Munich won five and tied with the rest for a total of 64 million. Paris Saint-Germain received 55.6 million euros, the result of two wins and two draws. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund achieved three wins and two draws, bringing its balance to 58.4 million euros.

Now, those led by Edin Trzek have their ticket for June 1, and while they dream of lifting Oregon, they have cashed in.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Last week, at the Allianz Arena, Merengue started their lead with a goal scored by Vinicius Junior, but then the German team imposed its character and turned the result around thanks to its football and leadership: first, Leroy Sane equalized with a wonderful goal; Harry Kane then converted the second goal from a penalty kick. When it seemed that the scoreboard would move no further, Carlito made changes, revamped the midfield, freshened his legs, and Vinnie made it 2-2.