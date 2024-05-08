A new statement gives an unexpected twist to the battle everyone has been waiting for

Saul Alvarez Defeated in Las Vegas Jaime Munguia He retained his super middleweight titles. While celebrating with confidence at the highest levels, he found Canelo David Benavidezhis most determined rival, entered the stands of T-mobile Arena and sent him a challenging message.

Canelo Alvarez He looked at Bandeira Roja and gave him the signal to enter the ring, which many specialists took as an invitation to fight, however, in front of the microphones the man from Guadalajara was not very direct, although he left the door open for some time. He fights.

“I don’t know at this moment. I want to relax and enjoy my family. But you know, if the money is right, I can fight now, and I don’t care. I’ve fought with everyone who says I don’t want to fight, I’ve fought with all of them. I can fight,” Alvarez explained. “I can do what I want, I’m Mexican.”





After his win over Munguia, the man from Guadalajara was looking for more

After a gesture Canelo, Benavidez He responded to the man from Guadalajara with a controversial message: “He is running out of excuses, he says the only thing I carry is 25 pounds more and that I am not worth anything, but he asks for 200 million dollars and now it is him.” He wants to fight me the same night. This is stupid, just tell people you don’t want to fight me. “To me, he seems afraid.”

Is a fight between Canelo and David Benavidez possible?

After exchanging words between… Saul Alvarez and David BenavidezBoxing specialists believe that a fight is possible in September when the man from Guadalajara returns to the ring.





Victor Hugo Alvarado

I think this fight can happen. There are things that move. “Maybe it doesn’t look out of place, you can see the path.” Chris Algeri On Deep Waters on ProBox TV.

“I don’t know if it’s because he feels comfortable and confident, but Canelo seems open to fighting against him Benavidez. It was a great performance against a very strong young man. Maybe things will change.”

“Canelo has been in the business for a long time. I’ve made a lot of smart decisions and made a lot of money. He’s looking to make more money and he’s at the end of his career. He has about five fights left and he said, ‘I’m retiring from boxing,'” he said. : “Boxing will not quit me.”

David Benavidez celebrates his victory over Demetrius Andrade. John Lusher/La Presse

Canelo will step into the ring with Terence Crawford at the end of the year

After a win Canelo Alvarez On Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority pursuant to a royal decree of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikhplans to organize a Guadalajara champion card.

“I’m working on getting (Canelo), but it will be a big fight for Crawford,” Alalchiken told ESPN about the show he is planning with Canelo and Terence Crawford at the end of 2024 in the United States.





Bernardo Scotti

Crawford He is the best boxer at 147lbs having defeated Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023, however, the problem is that he only fights once a year and already has a show scheduled this year against him. Izaril Madrimov.