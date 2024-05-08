Bill Gates complained about a Microsoft application: Which application and why?

Bill Gates also complained about the ease of use of Microsoft.com REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“I am very disappointed in how backwards the usability of Windows has fallen, and that software management suites are not generating usability issues,” Bill Gates wrote in a 2003 email to Jim Allchin, Microsoft’s head of platforms.

Same co-founder of Microsoft He was complaining about his main operating system as he was having problems installing an application on his computer. It was Windows Movie Maker.

In addition to Gates’ complaints about the app, he raised concerns about the platform used to download the software, Microsoft.com.

“I decided to download Movie Maker and purchase the Digital Plus package, so I went to Microsoft.com. They have an unloading place so I went there. The first 5 times I used the site, it timed out when trying to open the download page. Then after an 8 second delay I was able to see it appear. “This site is so slow that it is unusable,” Gates wrote.

Gates encountered multiple problems when downloading the application to his computer. Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis/archive photo

Bill Gates faced challenges when trying to download and use Windows Movie Maker, a program that was supposed to be easy to access, especially for him, who led Microsoft. His experience, detailed in an email, highlights the surprising usability difficulties on Microsoft’s website.

Searching for Movie Maker became a tedious task, with a list of confusing names that made file paths in Windows seem simple by comparison. The site’s slowness added another layer of frustration, contradicting the efficiency expected from a leading technology platform.

The process did not improve over time; Instead of providing a download shortcut, Gates was directed to Windows Update, an alternative site that suggested a more complicated procedure that involved downloading multiple controls.

Windows Movie Maker was discontinued in 2017. (Microsoft)

Five years later, after this email was published, Gates commented in an interview: “What do you think I do every day? Sending emails like that, that’s my job. This is what we do. Our goal is to make improvements.”

Windows Movie Maker, part of the Windows Essentials software suite, was officially discontinued by Microsoft in January 2017.

This software, which allowed users to easily create and edit videos, was popular among home users for its ease of use and basic video editing functions. Over the years, it has received many updates, adapting to new versions of Windows up to Windows 8.1.

After it was discontinued, Microsoft suggested users move to other alternatives to video editing software, including the Windows 10 Photos app, which provides tools for creating and editing videos in ways similar to the Movie Maker app.

The application was used for video editing. (Illustrative image)

Although it is still possible to find websites offering Windows Movie Maker downloads, it is important to be careful since Microsoft no longer provides official support for the program and these downloads may not be safe or may contain malware.

Bill Gates began gradually withdrawing from his operating role at Microsoft in 2000.when he left his position as CEO and Steve Ballmer took his place.

However, Gates maintained his active involvement in the company, serving as Chairman of the Board and Chief Software Architect. This shift marked the beginning of a gradual shift towards his philanthropic interests through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates left his executive positions at Microsoft to devote himself to his charitable work. Reuters/Hannah McKay/archive photo

On June 27, 2008, Gates left his day job at Microsoft to devote more time to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, although he continues as chairman of the board and an advisor on key projects.

This decision reflects his desire to focus on global challenges in health and education, areas in which he saw an opportunity to make significant philanthropic contributions.

Finally, on March 13, 2020, Bill Gates announced his decision to resign from his position on the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to devote more time to his philanthropic initiatives.