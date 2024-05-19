They are attempting a coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo

(CNN) — A coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been suppressed by security and defense forces, military spokesman General Sylvain Ekenge announced in a televised address on Sunday by government spokesman Patrick Muaya X.

Ekenge said both foreigners and Congolese nationals participated in the attack, which was later “not implemented”.

He said security and defense forces have brought the situation under control and urged people to go about their business “freely and peacefully”.

Michel Moto Muhima, spokesman for politician Vital Kamerhe, whose house was attacked early Sunday morning – said two police officers and one of the attackers were killed.

“Honorable Vittal Kamerhe’s residence was attacked at 4:30 am by a group of armed men in military uniform. Two police officers assigned to his security and one of the attackers were killed,” Muhima announced.

Mugima said Kamarhe and his family were unhurt and their security had been beefed up.

The State-run Radio-Television National Congolese (RTNC) He also complained about the attack on Kamerhe’s house. According to RTNC, the attackers went to the Presidential Palace this Sunday morning.

RDNC reported “All the attackers were neutralized by security and defense forces,” quoted General Ekenge.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kasady said the incident took place overnight in the Gombe commune in the country’s capital, Kinshasa, between Saturday and Sunday.

“We wish to assure the national and international community that our defense and security forces have swiftly restored public order disrupted by the armed men.” declared Kasadi in X.