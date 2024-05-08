WhatsApp: Create stickers with AI, this is step by step

The new stickers feature is only in beta and for Apple users. (WhatsApp)

Can you imagine creating stickers with AI on WhatsApp? This has now become a reality as the messaging platform is developing a functionality with this aim and is available in its beta version.

Stickers are an alternative to popular emojis WhatsAppthey usually have a greater chance of customization as users can create them from scratch.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform that typically publishes experimental WhatsApp functionality, This new feature is integrated into the tab attachments For the application, under the “Use AI” icon.

This new form of sticker creation is enabled for users enrolled in the WhatsApp testing program who have an iPhone.

The feature is only available in the trial version. (Wapita Info)

To access the beta version of WhatsApp, which allows you to test new features before they are officially launched, follow these steps:

1. Visit the WhatsApp Beta page on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store: It depends on your device, look for the WhatsApp Beta page in the corresponding app store.

2. Register for the WhatsApp Beta Program: If locations are available, you will see an option to become a laboratory or pilot laboratory. Click “Join” or “Become a Tester.”

The beta version of WhatsApp may have drawbacks compared to the traditional version. (WhatsApp)

– For Android users: Go to the WhatsApp page on Google Play and look for the “Become a tester” section. Click “I’m interested” or “I’m in” and confirm your selection. – For iOS users: The WhatsApp Beta program on iOS is limited and is managed through TestFlight, an Apple app for installing and testing beta versions. You’ll need to get the invitation link directly from the WhatsApp app, which is less popular and has very limited locations.

3. Install the trial version: Once you have successfully registered for the Beta Program, update your WhatsApp app to the available beta version.

4. Stay informed: The beta version will be updated regularly. As a tester, it’s important to keep the app updated to test the latest features and improvements.

The new AI label creation feature is only available to iPhone users. (picture information)

It is important to note that beta versions may be less stable than official versions and may contain bugs or unresolved issues.

If you encounter major issues, you can leave the beta program at any time and return to the stable version of WhatsApp by uninstalling it and reinstalling the public version of the app.

If you prefer to wait for this function to officially arrive in the application, we leave you step by step how to create stickers in the traditional way in WhatsApp:

Open any chat, activate the keyboard and go to the stickers tab. Select Create. Select the photo from the photo gallery. WhatsApp offers two options for cropping images. The user has to choose the option that suits his taste. At this point, you can also draw on top of the image or add text using the application’s already known functions.which appears in the upper right corner. Click on the green arrow.

Users have the option to edit labels. (WhatsApp)

The newly created sticker will be sent to the open chat and will remain in the recently used group, so the user will have to save it manually. To do this, you just have to select it from the chat and choose Add to Favorites.

This function has been present in the desktop version of WhatsApp for some time, and this process is not far from the mobile mode.

Open the chat and go to the + icon. Select a new sticker. Select the image from your computer files and make the appropriate modification. Select the green arrow.

As with the WhatsApp mobile app, the sticker will be instantly sent to the open chat. User decides whether to save it in favorite stickers folder or not.