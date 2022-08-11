This is what Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious garage looks like

Not only does Vin Diesel drive the best cars on the big screen, but in real life we ​​find him behind the wheel of amazing machines. Today at Tork we’ll show you exclusive models that complement your garage. Swipe and find out more!

Vin Diesel He is distinguished by his various performances in cinema, but mainly to give life to a character Dominic Toretto in fast and angry. It is also noteworthy Producer and Director From these films and currently Tenth batch registration of the same thing. His successful career led him to owning a Real estate 225 million dollars.

This large number is due to Intolerance to speed and adrenaline. The actor has great luxury car collectionand today in turkIn this article, we will show you the most exclusive models that complement his millionaire’s garage:

1) Toyota Supra

Paul Walker drove a Toyota that now completes the diesel range.

Toyota Supra occupies a special place, because it was the car that his partner Paul Walker drove. In the first movie of the American epic. This model has Turboengine allowing access to a file Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its value starts from 120 thousand dollars.

2) Dodge Charger Trantome

The Dodge was a gift from production to Vin Diesel.

Another important piece of the garage is 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrumbecause it was a file gift of production From fast and angry On his 52nd birthday. He has 9.0L V8 . Engine which provides the amazing power of 1650 hp.

3) Lykan HyperSport

Lykan HyperSport appeared in the saga.

By far one of the most expensive models in the garage, with Priced at $3.2 million. The LykanHyperSport He appeared in the seventh movie, and Diesel decided to add it to his repertoire. she was Manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies In the world, moreover, its value is due to Lamps with jewel frame and titanium blades with 420 diamonds.

His work seems to have had a huge impact on Californian cars. We’ll see if he gets any new models appearing in the upcoming movie, which will have a release date of May 2023.