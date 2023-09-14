What is the minimum salary required to buy the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max in Ecuador, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina | Techno Doctor | magazine

On September 12, the official announcement and presentation of the new range of Apple mobile phones took place. The new iPhone 15, Plus, Pro and Pro Max were showcased.

The iPhone 15 will cost $799, and the 15 Plus will cost $899. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have a new finish, with the previous generation’s stainless steel replaced with titanium. It promises to be much lighter and stronger, with new, more rounded edges.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (the same as the previous model from last year), but the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 ($100 more than the 2022 14 Pro Max).

How many basic salaries are required to purchase each of the new models?

Ecuador has a minimum salary of $450.

Manzana Basic salaries iPhone 15 Approximately 2 basic salary iPhone 15 Plus 2 iPhone 15 Pro 2 salaries and another hundred dollars iPhone 15 Pro Max 2 salary and another two hundred dollars

Mexico has a minimum wage of 6,310 Mexican pesos.

Manzana Basic salaries iPhone 15 Just over 2 basic salary iPhone 15 Plus Less than 3 basic salaries iPhone 15 Pro Less than 3 basic salaries iPhone 15 Pro Max More than 3 basic salaries

Colombia has a basic salary of 1,160,000 Colombian pesos

Manzana Basic salaries iPhone 15 About 3 minimum salaries iPhone 15 Plus More than 3 basic salaries iPhone 15 Pro One just under 4 salaries iPhone 15 Pro Max One just under 5 salaries

Argentina has a basic salary of 118,000 Argentine pesos

Manzana Lowest wage iPhone 15 Approximately 5 salaries iPhone 15 Plus About 6 basic salaries iPhone 15 Pro Just over 6 salaries iPhone 15 Pro Max Just over 7 salaries

