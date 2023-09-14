September 15, 2023

What is the minimum salary required to buy the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max in Ecuador, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina | Techno Doctor | magazine

Roger Rehbein September 14, 2023 2 min read

On September 12, the official announcement and presentation of the new range of Apple mobile phones took place. The new iPhone 15, Plus, Pro and Pro Max were showcased.

The iPhone 15 will cost $799, and the 15 Plus will cost $899. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, have a new finish, with the previous generation’s stainless steel replaced with titanium. It promises to be much lighter and stronger, with new, more rounded edges.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (the same as the previous model from last year), but the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 ($100 more than the 2022 14 Pro Max).

Apple event: This is the new iPhone 15 and other new products

How many basic salaries are required to purchase each of the new models?

Ecuador has a minimum salary of $450.

Manzana Basic salaries
iPhone 15 Approximately 2 basic salary
iPhone 15 Plus 2
iPhone 15 Pro 2 salaries and another hundred dollars
iPhone 15 Pro Max 2 salary and another two hundred dollars

Mexico has a minimum wage of 6,310 Mexican pesos.

Manzana Basic salaries
iPhone 15 Just over 2 basic salary
iPhone 15 Plus Less than 3 basic salaries
iPhone 15 Pro Less than 3 basic salaries
iPhone 15 Pro Max More than 3 basic salaries

Colombia has a basic salary of 1,160,000 Colombian pesos

Manzana Basic salaries
iPhone 15 About 3 minimum salaries
iPhone 15 Plus More than 3 basic salaries
iPhone 15 Pro One just under 4 salaries
iPhone 15 Pro Max One just under 5 salaries

Argentina has a basic salary of 118,000 Argentine pesos

Manzana Lowest wage
iPhone 15 Approximately 5 salaries
iPhone 15 Plus About 6 basic salaries
iPhone 15 Pro Just over 6 salaries
iPhone 15 Pro Max Just over 7 salaries

(Yo)

