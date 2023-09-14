Apple Event: Watch all the videos here

It was a big day for Apple on Tuesday as it was unveiled New iPhones And Apple watchesproviding an update on its efforts to become an environmentally friendly company.

Continuing a trend that began during the pandemic when companies moved away from holding large in-person meetings, Apple Wonderlust Event It took the form of a subtly presented 83-minute live video broadcast Tuesday morning PT.

Then later in the day, the tech giant released a series of much shorter videos on its YouTube channel offering a closer look at new products and other news.

We’ve compiled the eight videos for you to read at your leisure.

First, a guided tour of the four new iPhones that arrived on Tuesday: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Duration: 8 minutes and 31 seconds

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro guided tour | Manzana

Next, we have a short and sweet announcement of what’s new iPhone 15.

Duration: 48 seconds

Introducing iPhone 15 | Wow | Manzana

In the following video, Apple delves into what’s new iPhone 15 Proinsisting that the “titanium cinematic game camera phone” is now a thing.

Duration: 4 minutes

Introducing the iPhone 15 Pro | Manzana

With the help of Olivia Rodrigo, Apple is creating a short music video shot with the iPhone 15 Pro.

Duration: 39 seconds

Filmed with iPhone 15 Pro | Olivia Rodrigo “Send him back!” | Camel

he Apple Watch Series 9 It also fell on Tuesday. Check it out in the video below. The company also launched Apple Watch Ultra 2 More expensive, larger and more powerful.

Duration: 1 minute and 11 seconds

Introducing the Apple Watch Series 9 | Manzana

Apple is combining iPhone and Apple Watch in a clip highlighting how health alerts from Apple Watch sensors helped some people “have a birthday they thought they’d never celebrate.”

Duration: 4 minutes and 7 seconds

iPhone + Apple Watch | Another birthday | Manzana

They’re not new, but Apple has also added a video showing off the AirPods Pro Gen 2, which have been updated with USB-C charging capabilities, added dust resistance, and the ability to stream lossless audio wirelessly, though currently only when paired with Apple’s headphones. Vision Pro.

Duration: 58 seconds

AirPods Pro | AdaptiveAudio. Now play. | Manzana

Finally, Apple took some time to let everyone know what it’s doing to mitigate its environmental impact. The sometimes funny skit shows Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team providing a status report for “Mother Nature.”

Duration: 5 minutes and 26 seconds

Case 2030 | Mother Nature | Manzana

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s entire event on Tuesday, just press play on the video below.

Apple Event – September 12

