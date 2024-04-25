Lima Alliance | Jorge Almiron and Colo-Colo players launch harsh criticism against Alianza after draw in Copa Libertadores: “They played a very bad match” | Arturo Vidal | Leonardo Gil | Sports

Alianza Lima added his first visiting point in the current edition of the Copa Libertadores. Photo: LR Composition/Jazmine Seras

The match between Alianza Lima and Colo-Colo, corresponding to the 3rd of the Copa Libertadores 2024, sparked a lot of discomfort and different reactions in Chilean territory. At the end of the match, Arturo Vidal was one of the first to come forward to question the blue and white color; However, he was not the only one.

Players such as Esteban Paves and Leonardo Gil also joined the criticism of the “King”. Even Jorge Almiron, Kaseke's coach, expressed his opinion on the matter.

Colo Colo players criticize Alianza Lima

leonaro gel, Midfielder Colo-Colo expressed his annoyance in front of the media and described the style of play of those led by Alejandro Restrepo as trivial.

“We never thought their team would really fall behind that much. They played a very stingy game. The Copa Libertadores are games like that, they played with a line of 4 and then they moved to a line of 5.” Mentioned for ESPN.

For this part, Esteban Paves, The team captain expressed his regret at not being able to add the three points at home and warned that they would go to Peru to search for victory.

“You end up a little nervous. We played the right game (…) They got a goal or two because of our mistakes, and then nothing. We are excited because we wanted to win at home and with our people, but this team is strong, we have a unique conviction,” he said. “of its kind.”

Colo-Colo created the clearest chances during the 90 minutes. Photo: CONMEBOL.

“We are clear that we are going to Peru to win, they have to come out and play a little bit more and we will have space. He added about the upcoming matches, “But we have to go step by step, and now Fluminense comes and we have to win no matter what happens.”

Colo-Colo coach regrets the draw with Alianza Lima

Jorge Almiron He was not oblivious to what happened at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, and considered that the match was complicated by Alianza's delay.

“The players performed well. The approach was right because Alianza de Lima plays with a line of 5. We adjusted some things to play inside. “In the first half we faced many situations that we could not finish, but the truth is that it is not easy because everyone supports you.” He noted in a press conference.

“The approach was very good, the players performed well and we deserved more, especially in the first half where the team did everything in their power to open the scoring and it did not happen. And in the second half we lacked a little bit of ability to get off balance,” he concluded.

Alianza Lima's next match is in the Copa Libertadores

Alianza Lima will play Cerro Porteño next Wednesday, April 8, in the fourth round of Group A of the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament. The match will be held at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Table of Group A positions in Copa Libertadores

Alianza Lima is in last place with only two units.