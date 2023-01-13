Edwin Rodríguez will not continue at Aris de Grecia and will return to Olimpia in the next few hours

2023-01-12

On September 14, 2022, Aries De La has hired Edwin Rodriguez Greek Super LeagueHowever, after four months, the Honduran midfielder will return to Honduras. DIEZ has learned that the midfielder will be flying from Europe to the Catracho region to join Pedro Trujillo's Olimpia, which kicked off in pre-season on Monday 9 January. Given this, Santa Barbara, a native of Quimistán, will travel this weekend arriving in our country on Monday, January 16, thus joining the pre-season of the current CONCACAF champions.

How did things go in Greece? El Karacho lived a complex nightmare from which he did not wake up, because after four months in the Greek club, the midfielder played a match with the Greek team. The problems began in the first days of his arrival on Greek soil, as he learned that he could not make his debut for the club by passing the Community Passports, which are five in all. Months later, the issue was resolved and Edwin was more than ready to make his debut for Aris, continued training, and appeared on the substitute bench, but his debut didn't last until December. Despite not making his debut in the Greek Cup and the Premier League, Rodriguez made his debut for the "yellow and black" on December 4 in a friendly match between Aris and Maccabi Haifa from Israel, where Luis Palma scored a goal. In fact, Rodríguez's official debut came on December 16 in his team's 1-2 victory over Levadiakos Alfredo Mejia in the first leg of the last 16 of the Greek Cup. After that duel, Edwin was not part of the second leg and was not counted in any Greek Super League matches in the last days of December and the first of January.