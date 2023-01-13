Edwin Rodríguez will not continue at Aris de Grecia and will return to Olimpia in the next few hours

2023-01-12
On September 14, 2022, Aries De La has hired Edwin Rodriguez Greek Super LeagueHowever, after four months, the Honduran midfielder will return to Honduras.
DIEZ has learned that the midfielder will be flying from Europe to the Catracho region to join Pedro Trujillo’s Olimpia, which kicked off in pre-season on Monday 9 January.
Given this, Santa Barbara, a native of Quimistán, will travel this weekend arriving in our country on Monday, January 16, thus joining the pre-season of the current CONCACAF champions.
you can see: After two and a half months without playing, Edwin Rodriguez made his debut for Aris and Luis Palma in a friendly match
How did things go in Greece?
El Karacho lived a complex nightmare from which he did not wake up, because after four months in the Greek club, the midfielder played a match with the Greek team.
The problems began in the first days of his arrival on Greek soil, as he learned that he could not make his debut for the club by passing the Community Passports, which are five in all.
Months later, the issue was resolved and Edwin was more than ready to make his debut for Aris, continued training, and appeared on the substitute bench, but his debut didn’t last until December.
Despite not making his debut in the Greek Cup and the Premier League, Rodriguez made his debut for the “yellow and black” on December 4 in a friendly match between Aris and Maccabi Haifa from Israel, where Luis Palma scored a goal.
official deputy
In fact, Rodríguez’s official debut came on December 16 in his team’s 1-2 victory over Levadiakos Alfredo Mejia in the first leg of the last 16 of the Greek Cup.
After that duel, Edwin was not part of the second leg and was not counted in any Greek Super League matches in the last days of December and the first of January.
for a duration
Rodriguez arrived at Ares on a season-long loan with an option to buy up to €1 million. Your agent is Paulo Hernandez He was in charge of the whole process.
Therefore, the 23-year-old footballer will return to the current champion of the National League and the CONCACAF League.
What about Alexei Vega?
In addition to the above, with Rodriguez’s return to Olimpia, the Whites will practically rule out the eventual arrival of striker Alexei Vega.
High
With the return of Edwin Rodríguez, Olimpia confirmed four registrations nine days before the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Edwin Rodriguez.
Jacques Jean Baptiste.
Kevin Lopez.
Solani Solano.
