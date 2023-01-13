Pippa Baldessari, the idol of Sporting Cristal, is about to become homeless due to debt

Football is a short career, so you have to know how to make the most of it.is a phrase that gets repeated frequently, especially when players are nearing the end of their professional careers. Today, a legend from Sporting Cristal disputes this saying, because he is going through a difficult economic period, which may force him to leave the country.

This is Pippa Baldessari, heavily in debt and not having a home of her own, who spends her nights in a hotel in Lens, which she has not paid for almost 6 months.

In an interview with Diario Trom, who was the top scorer in the first division in 1991, he confirmed that he did not want to help his former colleagues or the club, because at other times they knew how to shake hands. “You can’t sleep with your friends every day. You ask once, but not every day,” The coach also commented.

Baldessari was part of the 1991 champions Crystal team. Photo: Twitter.